Fantasy Football: Week 16 Target and Snap Report

Looking at the statistical trends behind the numbers that can help uncover fantasy value.

Chris Carson is the Seahawks' workhorse at RB with Rashaad Penny injured. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Heading into Week 16, the culmination of the fantasy season, this week's data is compelling for multiple reasons. If you're still alive in your fantasy playoffs, congratulations.

There are a few names below to look into or block your opponent from obtaining a potential Week 16 key contributor. Also pay close attention over the next few weeks to gear up for next year's draft strategies.

PLAYER: SNAP % / TARGET % / TOUCH %

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard: 32.9% / 8.7% / 60.9%

Cardinals RB Kenyan Drake: 75.4% / 2.2% / 50%

Vikings RB Mike Boone: 32.3% / 0% / 61.9%

Ravens RB Mark Ingram: 54% / 5.9% / 41.2%

Lions RB Wes Hills: 35.9% / 8.7% / 52.2%

Patriots RB Rex Burkhead: 30.8% / 10% / 40%

Browns RB Nick Chubb: 50% / 8.6% / 57.1%

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott: 71.4% / 8% / 54%

Eagles RB Miles Sanders: 71.4% / 10.9% / 45.5%

Cowboys RB Chris Carson: 76.1% / 3.9% / 49%

Packers RB Aaron Jones: 59.3% / 0% / 37.1%

Patriots RB James White: 38.5% / 16% / 24%

Giants RB Saquon Barkley: 79.4% / 9.3% / 51.9%

Ravens TE Mark Andrews: 36.5% / 30.4% / 17.4%

Redskins RB Adrian Peterson: 60.4% / 9.4% / 58.4%

Cowboys WR Tavon Austin: 37.1% / 3.8% / 11.5%

Buccaneers WR Breshad Perriman: 89.3% / 9% / 9%

Falcons WR Julio Jones: 88.1% / 33.9% / 22%

Jets WR Jamison Crowder: 84.7% / 22% / 12%

Panthers RB Christian McCaffery: 100% / 13.9% / 38.9%

Cardinals WR Damiere Byrd: 34.4% / 28.6% / 28.6%

Redskins WR Terry McLaurin: 88.7% / 10.6% / 10.6%

Texans WR Kenny Stills: 61.9% / 7.7% / 7.7%

Saints WR Michael Thomas: 71.6% / 25% / 25%

Texans RB Carlos Hyde: 66.7% / 0% / 61.9%

Patriots RB Sony Michel: 41.5% / 7.4% / 74.1%

Bengals RB Joe Mixon: 66.7% / 6.8% / 63.6%

Ravens WR Seth Roberts: 57.1% / 8.3% / 8.3%

Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett: 79.1% / 17% / 15.1%

Jaguars WR Chris Conley: 87.7% / 16% / 8%

Titans RB Dion Lewis: 35.8% / 4.2% / 16.7%

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill; 83.8% / 12.3% / 10.5%

Steelers RB James Conner: 57.6% / 14.7% / 35.3%

Analysis and quick hitters:

The playoff RB domination during the playoffs that the data forecasted was extremely evident with this week's players. The first 13 players to hit data metrics are RBs. Lesson learned is finding a key contributor at the RB position in rounds 3-5 is crucial.

Michael Thomas was a champ in Week 15 and will end the year WR1 in fantasy. Remember Thomas was usually taken around 7-12 in the first round of most competitive fantasy drafts; DeAndre Hopkins and Davante Adams were mostly always selected ahead of Thomas.

A trendy pick and draft riser during the summer, Tony Pollard flashed his skill set vs. the Rams. Look for the Cowboys to integrate Pollard more during the playoffs, and remember his name next year during drafts where he’ll probably be a value pick.

What round are you going to target Kenyan Drake in 2020 drafts?

Maybe it was because he was playing against his former team, but Rex Burkhead sure looked spry. The Patriots utilized both James White and Burkhead as receivers. Expect that trend to continue as the Patriots attempt to dial in their offense for the playoffs.

Looks like Chris Carson owners will get a nice playoff run from the Seattle RB who has netted a 12.1 and 29.7 through two fantasy playoff games. Carson gets the fantasy friendly Cardinals in Week 16 and looks like the exclusive RB with Rashaad Penny on IR.

I've been watching Eagles games all year thinking to myself, 'why don't you unleash Miles Sanders at least as a receiving threat?' Sanders is starting to show flashes of the player the Eagles imagined when drafting him out of Penn State. Sanders should thrive in Week 16 vs. the Cowboys in what could be a huge fantasy matchup. Consider how high you would draft Sanders as your RB2 next year.

Was it a coincidence that Saquon Barkley had his best fantasy game of the year with Eli Manning at QB?

Two first round WRs who both had marginal years are poised to finish strong in Week 16. Both Julio Jones and Tyreek Hill are in line for big performances. I think both could hit 25-plus points.

Tyler Lockett remerged vs. the Panthers as he’s been battling his way back from the flu. Lockett gets the Cardinals at home this upcoming week, and my recommendation is dance with who brung ya.