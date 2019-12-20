Steven Senne/AP/Shutterstock

Netflix will release a three-part docuseries in January on late Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez.

The Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez will come to Netflix on Jan. 15, 2020, and focus on Hernandez's life as an NFL-star-turned-killer. Netflix released a trailer for the documentary on Twitter on Thursday.

"From the studio that brought you Making a Murderer and Evil Genius, witness the rise and fall of the infamous athlete Aaron Hernandez. How can someone who had everything throw it all away?" the caption says.

In the trailer, a recording of Hernandez plays where he tells a woman, "My whole body's shaking right now."

When she asks him what happened, he responds, "You know my temper."

Aaron Hernandez was the subject of a two-part series on Oxygen called Aaron Hernandez Uncovered that was released in March 2018. The Boston Globe's Spotlight team also investigated the murder of Odin Lloyd and Hernandez's life in a six-part podcast called Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc.

The Patriots selected Hernandez in the fourth round of the 2010 draft out of Florida. He was convicted in 2015 for murdering Lloyd and sentenced to life in prison. In 2017, Hernandez was found hanging by a bedsheet in his prison cell and died at a hospital.