The Buccaneers are expected to bring back quarterback Jameis Winston in 2020, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport reports that Tampa Bay hasn't decided whether to use the $27 million franchise tag or the $25 million transition tag on Winston, a pending unrestricted free agent. The team is also slated to keep outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett, who is also a pending free agent and the league leader in sacks (16.5). The franchise tag for a linebacker is expected to be nearly $16 million, while the transition tag would reach nearly $14 million.

The Buccaneers' reported decision to retain Winston is partly influenced by his improvement under coach Bruce Arians. The Florida State product leads the NFL in passing yards (4,573) and has a career-high 30 touchdowns this season. However, he also has 43 sacks and 26 interceptions—the most in the league. Chargers QB Philip Rivers has the second-highest total of interceptions at 18.

Tampa Bay entered Saturday's game against the Texans at 7–7 but were eliminated from playoff contention in early December.