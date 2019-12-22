The Baltimore Ravens can wrap up a bye into the divisional round of the playoffs and possibly the No. 1 seed in the AFC by avenging a loss to the Cleveland Browns and getting some other results to fall their way Sunday on the road.

How to Watch:

When: Sunday, Dec. 22

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

The Ravens (11-3) have already clinched the AFC North and lead the conference by one game over the New England Patriots, who they beat in Week 9. Baltimore, though, did suffer one of its losses to third-place Kansas City, which necessitates at least one more victory to clinch one of the top two spots in the conference. Losses by both the Chiefs and the Patriots would give the Ravens home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

John Harbaugh’s team will be well-rested for this game after a 42-21 victory over the New York Jets on Dec. 12. NFL MVP frontrunner Lamar Jackson had his third game of five touchdown passes on the season and finished with 298 yards of total offense, including 86 rushing.

Jackson set the single-season NFL record for rushing yards by a quarterback in the victory and ranks eighth among all rushers this season with 1,103 yards. He also leads the league with 33 touchdown passes, and his next one will give him sole possession of the single-season franchise record he currently shares with Vinny Testaverde.

Baltimore’s ground game has been one for the ages. It enters this contest averaging an NFL-best 202.1 yards, as Mark Ingram is 37 yards from joining Jackson in the 1,000 club. The Ravens are on pace to set a league record for the most rushing yards since the schedule expanded to 16 games, with the mark currently held by the 1978 New England Patriots with 3,165 yards at 197.8 per game.

Last week, Jackson threw his touchdown passes to five different teammates, with rookie wide receiver Marquise Brown snapping out of a funk with four catches for 45 yards and a score. Brown, the team’s first-round pick, had four catches over his previous two games, but totaled minus-1 yard on those grabs. He has 43 catches for 563 yards and seven TDs, ranking second in all three categories behind tight end Mark Andrews.

Despite its 38-24 loss at Arizona last Sunday, Cleveland (6-8) still has a slight chance of making the playoffs. In order for that to happen, the Browns would need to win this game and their season finale at Cincinnati, while Pittsburgh and Tennessee both lose their final two games and Indianapolis wins its final two games to create a four-way tie at 8-8 in which the tiebreakers fall in their favor.

Cleveland’s defense did little to slow down Arizona, which had 226 rushing yards and 445 total yards. That canceled out solid performances by Baker Mayfield, who threw for 247 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and Nick Chubb, who rushed for 127 and a score on just 17 carries.

While his future may or may not be in Cleveland, Odell Beckham Jr. is 90 yards away from his fifth 1,000-yard season during his six years in the league. Beckham had eight catches for 66 yards in the loss to the Cardinals as he looks to join Jarvis Landry, who crossed the 1,000-yard mark despite being held to a season-low 23 yards last weekend.

Cleveland dealt Baltimore one of its three losses, erupting for 30 second half points in a 40-25 road victory in Week 4. Chubb had 165 yards and three touchdowns, including an 88-yard dash to paydirt early in the fourth quarter to help keep the Ravens at arm’s length. Jackson threw for 247 yards and three TDs in the loss, as well as two of his six interceptions on the season.

The Browns have not swept the season series from the Ravens since 2007 and had lost 19 of the previous 22 meetings before their Week 4 triumph.