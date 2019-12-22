James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

For all the inconsistency, drama and turmoil surrounding the Dallas Cowboys this season, they can still clinch the NFC East on Sunday if they complete a season sweep of the Eagles in Philadelphia. Dallas has won six of its last seven games in Philadelphia, including a 27-20 victory last year.

When: Sunday, Dec. 22

Both teams enter this contest 7-7, but the Cowboys hold the inside track by virtue of their 37-10 manhandling of the Eagles in Dallas in Week 7. Up until Sunday, that was arguably Dallas’ most impressive win of the season, as Dak Prescott threw for 239 yards and a touchdown, while Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 111 and a score.

The Cowboys took out three weeks worth of frustration on a fellow playoff hopeful last weekend, throttling the Los Angeles Rams 44-21 to snap a losing streak that threatened to spiral them right out of the postseason picture. Prescott and Elliott again played key roles, with the quarterback throwing for 212 yards and two TDs and Elliott finding paydirt twice, while churning out 117 yards on 24 carries.

Elliott’s understudy, Tony Pollard, had 131 yards and put a bow on the victory with a 44-yard scoring run. Dallas had season-highs in rushing yards (263) and points as it moved within one victory of back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time since 2006-07 and consecutive division titles since its five-year run of dominance from 1992-96.

Dallas’ defense, which surrendered a franchise-record 273 rushing yards in last year’s playoff loss to the Rams, delivered an inspired effort in holding them to 22 -- the fewest they’ve given up this season. It was also the first time the Cowboys held an opponent under 100 rushing yards since a Week 6 loss to the New York Jets.

Philadelphia kept its playoff hopes alive with a wild 37-27 victory at Washington on Sunday. Carson Wentz’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Greg Ward with 26 seconds to play provided the go-ahead points for the Eagles, who are practically decimated at the wide receiver position with injuries to Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholo, and DeSean Jackson.

Ward was the only receiver on the roster to catch a pass in Sunday’s victory, as tight end Zach Ertz and running backs Boston Scott and Miles Sanders combined for 18 catches and 150 yards. Despite the lack of receiving options, Wentz has stepped up his play down the stretch with eight TD passes and 901 yards in his last three games.

Conversely, Wentz had one of his worst games of the season in the loss to the Cowboys, throwing for 191 yards and a touchdown, while also being responsible for three of Philadelphia’s four turnovers with an interception and two lost fumbles.

The Eagles are 4-3 at home, with all but one game decided by eight or fewer points. They also have yielded 17 or fewer points in their last five games at Lincoln Financial Field.