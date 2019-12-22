Week 16 NFL DFS - Cowboys vs. Eagles Fireworks

James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

We have ourselves a classic "look better in fantasy than they are in reality" game this weekend between the Cowboys and Eagles. I got a feeling nobody is gonna be on the right side but us. .

Pull up a chair, let me break this down for you very simply.

Carson Wentz is going to BALL OUT as he has for the past six quarters. The kid has his confidence back and 100% this can be attributed to the LOSS of both Nelson Agholor and Alshon Jeffery. Agholor has missed the last two games and Alshon went out mid-way through the Giants game. What has this done? I swear Wentz was predetermining where he would go with the ball before the snap. It felt like the Eagles would have drives that shot themselves in the foot despite having an offensive line that has week after week after week played fantastic.

Now going on the road against their division rival with everything on the line, look for BIG PLAYS. Nobody will have the 2%-owned with four TD passes thrown Carson Wentz this weekend as he leads the Eagles to the 31-27 win.

AMBUSH PLAY: Wentz re-claims the Philly Love, throws for 4 TD, 300+ yards

