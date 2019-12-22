Redskins QB Dwayne Haskins Hit Hard And Forced to Locker Room with Ankle Injury Scare

Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins is sacked during Sunday's game against the New York Giants.

Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins was carted off the field and taken into the locker room with an ankle injury during Sunday's game against the New York Giants. The team announced he was questionable to return before downgrading him to doubtful.

The injury occurred in the second half when he was sacked by Giants rusher Markus Golden.

Haskins was able to walk to the sidelines without assistance before sitting on a cart.

Haskins returned to the field and was seen carrying his helmet, according to Les Carpenter of The Washington Post. The team trainers took his helmet away from him.

Case Keenum entered the game at quarterback. 

Haskins had completed 12 of 15 passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns before exiting the game. 

