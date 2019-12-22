Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

During Sunday's 38–28 win against the Tennessee Titans, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas broke Marvin Harrison's single-season receptions record, which stood since 2002. Harrison now has caught 145 receptions in the 2019 campaign.

Harrison set the record with 143 catches as a member of the Colts and surpassed the previous mark of 123 by Herman Moore.

Thomas broke the record with his 11th reception from quarterback Drew Brees, which was a 13-yard pass in the fourth quarter. He recorded a two-yard touchdown moments later.

Thomas has an opportunity to raise his total and strengthen the record when the Saints face the Carolina Panthers to finish the regular season.