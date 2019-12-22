Michael Thomas Breaks Marvin Harrison's Single-Season Receptions Record

Author:
Publish date:
Michael Thomas before breaking the NFL single-season receptions record against the Tennessee Titans.

During Sunday's 38–28 win against the Tennessee Titans, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas broke Marvin Harrison's single-season receptions record, which stood since 2002. Harrison now has caught 145 receptions in the 2019 campaign.

Harrison set the record with 143 catches as a member of the Colts and surpassed the previous mark of 123 by Herman Moore.

Thomas broke the record with his 11th reception from quarterback Drew Brees, which was a 13-yard pass in the fourth quarter. He recorded a two-yard touchdown moments later.

Thomas has an opportunity to raise his total and strengthen the record when the Saints face the Carolina Panthers to finish the regular season.

YOU MAY LIKE