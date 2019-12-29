Jameis Winston Finishes Season As First QB with 30 Touchdowns and 30 Interceptions

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston finished his season with a pick-six to become the first quarterback in NFL history to throw 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in the same season. Tampa Bay lost to the Atlanta Falcons 28–22 in overtime.

"There’s so much good and so much outright terrible," head coach Bruce Arians told reporters of Winston after Sunday's loss.

His is the fifth quarterback to throw 30 interceptions in a season.

Winston finished the season with 5,109 passing yards, 33 touchdowns and 30 interceptions.

Before the game, ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio reported head coach Bruce Arians has yet to decide whether Winston will be the team's quarterback in the future. Winston is heading into free agency.

After the game, ESPN's Jenna Laine reported Winston's pick-six "doesn't help" the quarterback's evaluation for the future.