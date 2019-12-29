The NFL has scheduled a full slate of games on Sunday to close out the regular season.

The 49ers and Seahawks will meet in a primetime rivalry showdown to play for the NFC West title, but the top NFC seed could also be on the line. San Francisco will win both with a victory over Seattle. However, if the Seahawks win, they could potentially be in a battle with the Packers and Saints for the No. 1 seed.

Rivals Cowboys and Eagles aren't playing each other on Sunday, but they're both competing for the NFC East title. Philadelphia can clinch the division with a win or tie over the Giants, or if the Cowboys lose to or tie the Redskins. If Dallas beats the Redskins and the Eagles lose to the Giants, the Cowboys will win the division.

In the AFC, the Chiefs and Patriots are fighting for a first-round bye week in their games against the Chargers and Dolphins.

Here's the full schedule for every Week 17 game:

1 p.m. ET:

Jets vs. Bills (CBS)

Browns vs. Bengals (FOX)

Packers vs. Lions (FOX)

Chargers vs. Chiefs (CBS)

Bears vs. Vikings (FOX)

Dolphins vs. Patriots (CBS)

Falcons vs. Buccaneers (FOX)

Saints vs. Panthers (FOX)

4:25 p.m. ET:

Redskins vs. Cowboys (FOX)

Raiders vs. Broncos (CBS)

Cardinals vs. Rams (FOX)

Eagles vs. Giants (FOX)

Colts vs. Jaguars (CBS)

Steelers vs. Ravens (CBS)

Titans vs. Texans (CBS)

8:20 p.m. ET: