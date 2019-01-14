For the first time in 68 starts, Tom Brady will be an underdog when he and the New England Patriots travel to Arrowhead Stadium for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Patriots secured their eighth-straight conference title game appearance with a strong 41–29 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in the divisional round. Brady finished the game 34-of-44 for 343 yards and a score. Running back Sony Michel tallied 129 yards and three touchdowns in the outing.

Still, New England will enter Sunday's matchup against Kansas City as underdogs for just the seventh time in the postseason under Bill Belichick. The Chiefs will be hosting their first ever AFC title game after earning a 31–13 win over the Indianapolis Colts at home. Kansas City posted a 7–1 record at Arrowhead this season and will welcome a Patriots team that went 3–5 on the road in 2018.

The Patriots are 3–3 straight up and against the spread.

The two teams will be meeting for the second time this season after the Patriots escaped with a 43–40 Week 6 win on Oct. 14.

Here are the odds for Sunday's AFC Championship Game:

Odds: Chiefs (-3)

Over/Under: 57.5