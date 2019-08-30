NFL Roster Cuts 2019: Most Notable Players Released Before Week 1

Keep track of the big names searching for a team before the start of the regular season on Sept. 5. 

By Michael Shapiro
August 30, 2019

The NFL deadline for roster cuts is slated for 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, and teams across the league have already started trimming their 90-man rosters.

All teams must reach 53 players by the 4 p.m. deadline. With the final batch of preseason games now in the rearview mirror, teams have collected all the information they'll need before making critical decisions.

So which players have already been sent packing from their previous team?

Check out the list below as we track the most notable players left looking for jobs before Week 1. 

Terrelle Pryor, WR – cut by Jaguars

• Taylor Heinicke, QB – cut by Panthers

Jalen Strong, WR – cut by Browns

Clive Watford, TE – cut by Dolphins

Zach Zenner, RB – cut by Lions

Saivion Smith, CB – cut by Jaguars

• Malcolm Smith, LB – cut by 49ers

• Elliott Fry, K– cut by Ravens

This post will be updated with the latest roster moves as teams trim their rosters.

 

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message