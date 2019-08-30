The NFL deadline for roster cuts is slated for 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, and teams across the league have already started trimming their 90-man rosters.

All teams must reach 53 players by the 4 p.m. deadline. With the final batch of preseason games now in the rearview mirror, teams have collected all the information they'll need before making critical decisions.

So which players have already been sent packing from their previous team?

Check out the list below as we track the most notable players left looking for jobs before Week 1.

• Terrelle Pryor, WR – cut by Jaguars

• Taylor Heinicke, QB – cut by Panthers

• Jalen Strong, WR – cut by Browns

• Clive Watford, TE – cut by Dolphins

• Zach Zenner, RB – cut by Lions

• Saivion Smith, CB – cut by Jaguars

• Malcolm Smith, LB – cut by 49ers

• Elliott Fry, K– cut by Ravens

This post will be updated with the latest roster moves as teams trim their rosters.