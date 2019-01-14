Why do Saints Fans Chant 'Who Dat'?

Here's the story behind the New Orleans Saints rallying cry.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
January 14, 2019

The tradition was codified in 2010, but New Orleans Saints fans have been crying out "Who Dat?" since long before then.

According to the Times-Picayune, the "Who Dat?" rallying call first originated during the fall of 1983, when WVUE-TV sports anchor Ken Berthelot and photographer Avis Landry were sent to capture video of a high school football game in St. Augustine. The city's Purple Knights had a pre-practice chant that went, "Who dat? Who dat? Who dat talk about beatin' St. Aug?" WVUE sports director Ron Swoboda loved the cheer and aired it on television on Sept. 1, 1983.

Three days later, the chant was heard echoing through the Superdome for the Saints' home opener against the St. Louis Cardinals. 

The cheer became so popular among fans that the Saints officially adopted it during coach Bum Phillips' tenure. Aaron Neville, alongside local musicians Sal and Steve Monistere and Carlo Nuccio, recorded a version of "When the Saints Go Marching In" that incorporated the chant "Who dat say dey gonna beat dem Saints," performed by five Saints players.

In 2010, Drew Brees solidified its game-day usage with the introduction of a pre-game ritual. After the coin toss, a player or guest raises his or her hand over their head on the field. When their hand drops, fans in the Superdome break into three rounds of "Who dat! Who dat! Who dat say dey gonna beat dem Saints!"

Brees said in 2010 that he hoped the tradition would live on for decades after he's retired.

The chants have yet to cease in 2018, ringing loud through the Superdome as the Saints clinched the top seed in the NFC. Those cheers will be even louder on Sunday, when the Saints host the Rams for the NFC Championship.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)