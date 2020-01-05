Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Texans beat the Bills 22–19 in overtime on Saturday night in an AFC Wild-Card Game that's sure to become an instant classic.

Houston stormed back from a 16-point second-half deficit to win on Ka'imi Fairbairn's 28-yard field goal in the extra session. Quarterback Deshaun Watson set up the play by magically escaping two defenders and throwing a short pass to Taiwan Jones on second-and-6.

The Texans started their incredible second half when Watson scored a touchdown on a 20-yard run late in the third quarter. Watson added a two-point conversion when he ran and reached out with the ball over the goal line before being knocked out of bounds.

On the Bills' next possession, the Texans recovered a key fumble caused by Whitney Mercilus. Houston capitalized by kicking a field goal to narrow Buffalo's lead, 16–11.

The Texans later added a touchdown with Watson's five-yard pass to Carlos Hyde and then a two-point conversion to take a three-point lead.

On their next possession, the Bills reached Houston's 42-yard line and had a chance to kick a game-tying field goal. However, on fourth-on-27, they decided to go for it, leading to quarterback Josh Allen getting sacked.

Buffalo redeemed itself with five seconds remaining in regulation by capping off an 11-play, 41-yard drive with Stephen Hauschka's 47-yard game-tying field goal to send the game to overtime.

Houston entered the matchup with a two-game postseason losing streak after most recently falling to the Colts in last year's wild-card round. The franchise has a 4–5 playoff record and has never advanced past the AFC Divisional Round.

The Bills' playoff record drops to 14–17 and they've lost six straight playoff games since beating Miami in the 1995 Wild-Card Game. Jim Kelly and Co. fell to the Steelers the following week in the divisional round. Buffalo's playoff drought is the third-longest in the NFL.