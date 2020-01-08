Larry David Says He Urged Jets to Draft Lamar Jackson in 2018

Potential NFL MVP Lamar Jackson famously fell to the end of the first round in the 2018 NFL draft, but he could have been selected much earlier had the Jets listened to comedian Larry David.

David told the Michael Kay Show that he urged then-Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan to draft the Louisville quarterback with the No. 3 pick. The Jets ended up selecting quarterback Sam Darnold from USC.

Jackson fell to the final pick of the first round and was taken at No. 32 by the Baltimore Ravens. Despite being the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner, many doubted Jackson would thrive as a quarterback in the NFL.

"I did call Mike Maccagnan before the 2018 draft and I recommended that he draft Lamar Jackson," David said. "I have a witness."

David added that Maccagnan laughed at him and gave him a condescending response.

This season, Jackson led the Ravens to the No. 1 seed in the AFC, passing for 3,127 yards and 36 touchdowns. The Ravens will host the Titans on Saturday in the AFC Divisional Round.

Meanwhile, Darnold and the Jets missed the playoffs. The Jets quarterback missed some time due to mononucleosis and finished the season with 3,024 yards and 19 touchdowns.