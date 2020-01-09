Despite being listed as questionable for Saturday's playoff game against the Titans, Ravens running back Mark Ingram is expected to play, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Ingram returned to practice on Thursday and was seen jogging and high-kicking on the sideline while the special-teams unit was on the field. No offensive drills were run during the media viewing period.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh called Ingram a limited participant in practice and said afterward, "we'll see how it goes."

Ingram has been out since injuring his left calf in the fourth quarter of Baltimore's win over the Browns on Dec. 22. Harbaugh revealed Ingram's calf strain was mild to moderate.

Ingram has 202 carries for 1,018 yards and 10 rushing and five receiving touchdowns on the season.

The top-seeded Ravens (14–2) will host the No. 6 seed Titans (9–7) in the AFC Divisional Round at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday.