Derick Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has yet to make a decision on whether or not he will return to the league for a 20th season and at least one TV network has reached out to see if he'd be interested in moving into an analyst role, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The network that has reached out to Brees is not an ESPN network. Brees is heading into free agency as an unrestricted free agent.

"Drew has not spoken with them or anyone about any new opportunities," a source close to Brees told ESPN. "Until such time as a decision is made about next season, he will not be engaging in any conversations regarding or considering any new opportunities."

Brees has spent the last 14 years as the Saints' quarterback and recently told WWL Radio that he can still play.

"Listen, it's not a matter of if I can still play. I know I can still play," Brees said, according to NOLA.com. "And if I really wanted to, I could probably play for another three or four years, but at the end of the day when that decision is made, I don't want to walk away from this game because I have 32 teams telling me I can't play anymore. I want to do it on my own terms."

Saints head coach Sean Payton plans to speak with Brees on Monday. According to Nick Underhill of The Athletic, Payton was asked if he could see Brees as a color commentator in 2020 and he said, "No, I see him on our field this upcoming season."

Brees will turn 41 on Wednesday. He is coming off a season in which he threw for 2,979 yards and 27 touchdowns. The Saints lost to the Minnesota Vikings 26–20 in overtime in the NFC Wild Card Game.