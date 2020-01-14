LSU passing game coordinator Joe Brady is planning on joining the Carolina Panthers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, and he has reportedly started informing people of his decision. According to The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue, he will be the team's next offensive coordinator.

Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger reports that Brady is being given control to hire his staff with LSU analyst DJ Mangas as a possible other name that might jump from the Tigers to the Panthers.

The move comes just days after Brady, one of college football's top assistant coaches, reportedly signed an extension with the Tigers. Dellenger reported that Brady's extension protected LSU from losing Brady to college assistant jobs but provided him with flexibility for a jump to a college head coaching position or the NFL.

Dellenger reported over the weekend that multiple NFL teams had shown interest in the 30-year-old coordinator, including Carolina.

In joining the Panthers, he will now work under former Baylor head coach Matt Rule, who was named the team's next head coach. Rhule succeeds Ron Rivera in Charlotte, who went 76–63 in nine years with the team. Rhule is coming off an 11–3 season at Baylor that finished with a loss to Georgia in the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Day.

Brady has prior NFL experience as he spent two seasons as a lower-level Saints staff member before joining the Tigers. Upon arriving in Baton Rouge, he helped to deploy many of Sean Payton's passing concepts which proved dividends in LSU's 42-25 national championship win over the Clemson on Monday night.