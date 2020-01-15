Super Bowl Referees: Officials Assigned to Super Bowl LIV

Author:
Publish date:
NFL referee Bill Vinovich asks for the ball during the second half between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Referee Bill Vinocich will be the referee for Super Bowl LIV in Miami, the NFL announced.

Vinovich was part of one of the most controversial calls of the 2019 postseason when his crew missed a clear example of a pass interference that was committed by the Los Angeles Rams against the New Orleans Saints during the NFC Championship Game. The Rams went on to win the game in overtime and played in the Super Bowl. Vinovich was not actually very close to the play but was the leader of the officiating crew for the game.

He drew criticism for saying that he did not see the play.

His Super Bowl experience includes officiating Super Bowl XLIX between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks.

Below are the other officials for the upcoming Super Bowl:

Umpire: Barry Anderson

Field Judge: Michael Banks

Down Judge: Kent Payne

Side Judge: Boris Cheek

Line Judge: Carl Johnson

Back Judge: Greg Steed

Replay Official: Mike Chase

YOU MAY LIKE

ref-story.jpg
NFL

A Super Bowl Comeback

Eight years removed from being told he’d never again ref in the NFL, Bill Vinovich is preparing to officiate the sport’s biggest game. A look at his remarkable story, plus more on the Patriots’ Deflategate response and 10 things I think in Phoenix