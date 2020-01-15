Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Referee Bill Vinocich will be the referee for Super Bowl LIV in Miami, the NFL announced.

Vinovich was part of one of the most controversial calls of the 2019 postseason when his crew missed a clear example of a pass interference that was committed by the Los Angeles Rams against the New Orleans Saints during the NFC Championship Game. The Rams went on to win the game in overtime and played in the Super Bowl. Vinovich was not actually very close to the play but was the leader of the officiating crew for the game.

He drew criticism for saying that he did not see the play.

His Super Bowl experience includes officiating Super Bowl XLIX between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks.

Below are the other officials for the upcoming Super Bowl:

Umpire: Barry Anderson

Field Judge: Michael Banks

Down Judge: Kent Payne

Side Judge: Boris Cheek

Line Judge: Carl Johnson

Back Judge: Greg Steed

Replay Official: Mike Chase