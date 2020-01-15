According to AL.com's Mike Rodak, former Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa is expected to be healthy by April and able to participate in throwing workouts for prospective NFL teams.

His agent, Leigh Steinberg, told Rodak on Tuesday that the former Crimson Tide signal-caller is expected to hold about a 40-minute session in which he'll make up to 80 throws in front of team scouts.

“The [intention] there is the ball never touches the ground and I think he’s gonna blow away teams in that process,” Steinberg told AL.com.

Alabama's pro day is in March, but Tagovailoa could hold a separate pro day closer to the NFL draft on April 23.

Tagovailoa announced his decision to forgo his senior season and enter the 2020 NFL draft in early January. He entered the 2019 season considered one of the top picks for upcoming draft, but suffered a hip dislocation in the Crimson Tide's Nov. 16 win over Mississippi State and had surgery two weeks later.

"I've had a difficult time making this decision about my future," Tagovailoa said during his announcement press conference. "I will be declaring and entering the 2020 NFL draft."

At the time of his surgery, Tagovailoa's procedure was said to have been a success. ESPN's Laura Rutledge reported in November that he would be put on partial weight bearing recovering plan for six weeks as he rehabbed daily in Tuscaloosa. Initial reports also said that three months after the procedure, Tagovailoa was slated to begin athletic activity again.

Tagovailoa will reportedly attend the NFL combine which begins on Feb. 25, but he will not participate in drills or throws. He will, however, go through interview with teams.