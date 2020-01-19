What do the Packers and 49ers need to do to reach Miami and face the AFC champion in two weeks? We asked Bill Huber and Jose Luis Sanchez III, SI's team-channel reporters for Green Bay and San Francisco, respectively, to break down their biggest keys to the NFC title game.

The San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers are two of the NFL's marquee franchises. Throughout the league's history both teams have featured some of the sport's best players as well as its top coaches. Sunday marks the eighth playoff meeting between the two, but just the second NFC Championship. A Super Bowl appearance is on the line.

The two met earlier this season, when, on Nov. 24, the 49ers rolled through the Packers 37-8, holding Green Bay's offense scoreless until the third quarter. As the 49ers' defense stifled Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo completed 14 of his 20 pass attempts for 253 yards and two scores. The team's rushing attack was instrumental in the win as well, knifing through the Packers' defense for 112 yards and two scores.

Almost two months have passed since the teams last met and Green Bay hasn't lost since. Instead, the Packers responded with a blowout win over the Giants in Week 13 and finished the regular season with wins over the Redskins, Bears, Vikings and Lions. A divisional weekend victory over the Seahawks has put the Packers back in the NFC Championship for the first time since 2016 and given the team a chance not only to avenge its Week 12 loss but book a trip to Miami in the process.

The 49ers, however, might be entering Sunday's matchup just one week removed from their best victory of the season—a 27-10 win over the Vikings that included pitching a scoreless second half. Their stable of running backs ran for more than 180 yards in the win and the league's No. 1 pass defense allowed just 172 yards through the air and hauled in one interception.

What do the Packers and 49ers need to do to reach Miami and face the AFC champion in two weeks? We asked Bill Huber and Jose Luis Sanchez III, SI's team-channel reporters for Green Bay and San Francisco, respectively, to break down their biggest keys to the NFC title game.

Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers Playoff Betting Preview

San Francisco 49ers

Entering Sunday's NFC Championship, 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo has started only one career postseason game. He performed up to his high-priced billing throughout the team's regular season, but Sunday's contest is by far the biggest game he's ever started.

But the 49ers have relied on far more than just Garoppolo to reach this point. Their roster is instead rich with talented players. So how can San Francisco reach football's biggest stage for the first time since Super Bowl XXIX in January 1995? What do the 49ers need to do if they hope to knock off Aaron Rodgers and the Packers?

49er Maven publisher Jose Luis Sanchez III takes a closer look at the keys to victory from San Francisco's perspective, plus the key matchups that will decide the game.

Green Bay Packers

Heading into last Sunday's win over the Seahawks, it had been almost three full years since Aaron Rodgers had last thrown a pass in the NFL postseason. Ty Montgomery was Green Bay's leading rusher that regular season, Jordy Nelson the team's leading receiver. A lot has changed in the months since: a new head coach, new skill position players, an improved defense.

Green Bay's offense also now features a bonafide rushing attack: the 5’8” Aaron Jones is arguably as important to his team's success as the former league MVP. Since Rodgers joined the Packers, Green Bay has seemingly been in the Super Bowl conversation every year. But only once since the Cal product was drafted has the team actually made it to the Super Bowl. How can Rodgers reach his second league title game? What do the Packers need to do if they hope to defeat the NFC's No. 1 seed?

Packers Maven publisher Bill Huber takes a closer look at the keys to victory from Green Bay's perspective, plus the key matchups that will decide the game.

