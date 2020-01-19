Among the NFL's last four teams in 2019-20, the Tennessee Titans have the least Super Bowl experience. They are one of only 12 NFL teams never to have won a Super Bowl, losing their lone appearance in 2000 to the then St. Louis Rams.

In that game, Rams QB Kurt Warner was named Super Bowl MVP in St. Louis' 23-16 victory.

This year, the Titans have reached the conference title game in large part because of running back Derrick Henry. Henry became the first player in NFL history to rush for at least 180 yards in three consecutive regular season or postseason games. Henry rushed for 195 yards in Tennessee's win over Baltimore last week, and his pace of 188.5 rushing yards per game is the best in a single postseason in NFL history for players with at least two games played.

Kickoff for Sunday's game is set for 3:05 p.m. ET.

Titans Super Bowl History

Super Bowl XXXIV: Rams 23, Titans 16