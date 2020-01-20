JOSHUA LOTT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Two people were killed and 15 others wounded when a gunman opened fire outside a bar in Kansas City on Sunday night, police said.

The Kansas City Police Department announced that officers were dispatched to the bar around 11:30 p.m. CT and a man and woman were found dead in the parking lot. At least 15 other victims were wounded, and three were in critical condition on Sunday night.

Police said the gunman opened fire on a line of people waiting to enter the bar, and an armed security guard at the bar engaged the shooter outside. Officials believe the shooter is the deceased man.

"A preliminary investigation shows that there was a line of people to get into the establishment and that the suspect approached the line and started shooting into the line," Capt. David Jackson said. "We don't know if he was targeting a specific person or if there was a relationship or anything that led up to that."

The Associated Press identified the bar as the 9ine Ultra Lounge, and a Facebook page associated with the establishment advertised a celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday night. The Chiefs beat the Titans 35–24 on Sunday to advance to the Super Bowl.

Jackson County (Mo.) Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker referenced the Chiefs' victory at the scene while addressing reporters.

"It just put such a tragic end to such a wonderful day in Kansas City," she said. "It's just hard to stand here and talk about this kind of tragedy on really one of the best days Kansas City has had in a long time."