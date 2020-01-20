The Chiefs and 49ers will square off in Miami for Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2, and the Super Bowl will stay in Florida in 2021.

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. will host Super Bowl LV in 2021, marking the city's fifth time hosting the Super Bowl. The stadium last hosted the Super Bowl in 2009, when the Steelers beat the Cardinals 27-23.

What else do you need to know regarding next year's Super Bowl? Check out the full slate of details, including the game's date and broadcast information

Super Bowl LV



Date: Feb. 7, 2021

Location: Tampa, Fla.

Stadium: Raymond James Stadium

Broadcast: CBS