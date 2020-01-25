An interview between President Donald Trump and FOX News' Sean Hannity will air during the FOX Super Bowl pregame show on Sunday, Feb. 2 ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs' matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.

The interview is expected to be broadcasted at approximately 3:30 p.m. ET.

Trump conducted a pre-Super Bowl interview in 2017 with FOX News' Bill O'Reilly, who left the network in April 2017 following allegations of sexual harassment. In 2018, Trump did not sit down for a pre-Super Bowl interview, declining NBC's open invitation. However, last year he sat down with CBS before New England's eventual Super Bowl victory over the Rams.

President Barack Obama did a pre-Super Bowl interview during each of the eight years he was in the White House.

Trump's interview will take place at the White House and cover a variety of topics. Hannity told Variety's Brian Steinberg it will likely be roughly a 15-minute interview.

FOX will have 4.5 hours of pregame coverage on Super Bowl Sunday. Its Fox Super Bowl Pregame Show begins at 2 p.m. ET. Kickoff for Super Bowl LVI is at 6:30 p.m. ET.