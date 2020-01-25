President Trump Interview to Air During FOX's Pregame Super Bowl Show
An interview between President Donald Trump and FOX News' Sean Hannity will air during the FOX Super Bowl pregame show on Sunday, Feb. 2 ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs' matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.
The interview is expected to be broadcasted at approximately 3:30 p.m. ET.
Trump conducted a pre-Super Bowl interview in 2017 with FOX News' Bill O'Reilly, who left the network in April 2017 following allegations of sexual harassment. In 2018, Trump did not sit down for a pre-Super Bowl interview, declining NBC's open invitation. However, last year he sat down with CBS before New England's eventual Super Bowl victory over the Rams.
President Barack Obama did a pre-Super Bowl interview during each of the eight years he was in the White House.
Trump's interview will take place at the White House and cover a variety of topics. Hannity told Variety's Brian Steinberg it will likely be roughly a 15-minute interview.
FOX will have 4.5 hours of pregame coverage on Super Bowl Sunday. Its Fox Super Bowl Pregame Show begins at 2 p.m. ET. Kickoff for Super Bowl LVI is at 6:30 p.m. ET.