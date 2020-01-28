What is Kareem Hunt's Future with Cleveland Browns?

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt said he would fail a drug test for marijuana and had an open container of vodka in his vehicle from a January 21st traffic stop outside of Cleveland where Hunt was pulled over for speeding.

Dashcam video released by the Rocky River (Ohio) Police Department reveals Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt said he would fail a drug test for marijuana and had an open container of vodka in his vehicle. The footage was from a January 21st traffic stop outside of Cleveland where Hunt was pulled over for speeding.

Hunt was only given a traffic ticket by Michael Asbury, the officer at the scene, but was told "I hate to say this, but you of anybody should know if you're trying to stay good, stay on the right path, this is not the way to go.”

SI’s Robin Lundberg talked with Sports Illustrated Browns reporter Peter Smith about the incident and whether the officer’s sentiment might be shared by new Browns management.

Hunt of course served a lengthy suspension last season for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy and was undergoing counseling for alcohol and anger management, which made the presence of the vodka problematic as Smith explained.

Smith said the Browns new regime may prefer a more no non-sense approach, but given how some could be sympathetic to Hunt’s struggles wasn’t sure what action might be taken by the team.

Hunt is a restricted free agent and can be retained by the team at a low cost and as Smith pointed out, the NFL has tended to be a forgiving league depending on the talent involved.

Hunt played in eight games for the Browns last season rushing for 179 yards on 43 attempts to go with 285 yards receiving and a total of three touchdowns.