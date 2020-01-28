Michael Strahan Says Giants Will Retire His No. 92 Jersey

At Eli Manning's retirement press conference last Friday, New York Giants president and co-owner John Mara announced the team's plan to induct the two-time Super Bowl winner into the Giants Ring of Honor, stating that no Giants player will wear No. 10 again.

Manning apparently isn't alone in getting his number officially retired.

On Monday's episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," legendary defensive end Michael Strahan revealed that he is also getting his jersey officially retired.

"Yeah they are," Strahan responded when Fallon asked him about jersey retirement rumors.

No one has been assigned No. 92 since Strahan last wore it in 2007, but the Giants have never announced that his number has been retired. Strahan was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014.

“It’s retired,’’ Mara said last week, according to the New York Post.

When asked if it was officially retired though, he said, “Not yet...We’ll do Michael’s announcement another day, but Eli’s will be retired."

Strahan was drafted in the second round of the 1993 NFL draft by the Giants.

By the time his 15-season NFL career ended, he ranked fifth all-time in sack leaders and was the Giants’ record holder with 141.5 career sacks. He made seven Pro Bowl appearances and was named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2000s.

Strahan is already a member of the team's Ring of Honor.