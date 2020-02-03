Alex Rodriguez Was Jennifer Lopez's Biggest Fan During Her Super Bowl Performance

Alex Rodriguez was having the time of his life during Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's Super Bowl LIV halftime show at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

The former Yankees third baseman uploaded a video of himself dancing and singing along to her set.

"AMAZING!! She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT! Wow, that was so fun!," he wrote on Instagram. "I’m so proud of you, Jen!"

Rodriguez attended the game with his daughters Natasha and Ella.

Lopez brought her 11-year-old daughter, Emme Maribel, on stage during the set.

Rodriguez and Lopez were engaged in March 2019 after they started dating in 2017.