Andy Reid won his first Super Bowl after 21 seasons as a head coach on Sunday night, and the 61-year-old celebrated in style postgame in Miami.

Kansas City's head coach reportedly spent the night with Grammy Award winner Pitbull, according to the Kansas City Star's Sam Mellinger. Reid complimented Pitbull on Monday morning, saying the music star's "got great endurance."

Reid also spent Sunday night with his family, including his "trophy wife," in lieu of the Lombardi Trophy.

Super Bowl LIV marked Reid's second Super Bowl appearance after losing to Tom Brady and the Patriots in February 2005. Reid ranks second among active coaches in career wins, trailing only Bill Belichick. He is one of eight coaches in football history with 200-plus victories.

Reid is 77–35 with the Chiefs in seven seasons. He previously won 130 games with the Eagles from 1999-2012.