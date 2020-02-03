Photos: SI's Best Images from Super Bowl LIII
Check out Sports Illustrated's best shots from Super Bowl LIII by photographers Simon Bruty, Walter Iooss Jr, David E. Klutho, John W. McDonough, Erick W. Rasco and Rob Tringali!
Which quarterback will throw for more yards? Will Pitbull show up? Will Andy Reid coach in a Hawaiian shirt? Some bold predictions ahead of the Super Bowl.
Kansas City’s road to Miami for the Super Bowl didn’t start when the 2019 NFL season did five months ago—it actually began all the way back in 2013.
We’ve almost made it to the final game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. What can we expect to see from each team on the field?
Just one game left. Will the 49ers or the Chiefs take home the Lombardi Trophy? The MMQB makes their Super Bowl LIV predictions.
Which team will hoist the Lombardi Trophy in Miami on Feb. 2? The MMQB staff makes their complete picks for the NFL playoffs and Super Bowl LIV.
There are eight teams remaining in the NFL playoffs, which means 16 potential matchups we could be watching on Feb. 2. Which pairing would we most like to see? We rank the options.
Back in 2017, San Francisco tied head coach Kyle Shanahan and GM John Lynch together with their contracts, completely aligning the coaching and personnel sides—and effectively putting this team on the path to the Super Bowl.