Before Todd Gurley's next set of contract guarantees lock in, Rams brass wants to meet with their starting RB, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

"From what I am told, what the Rams want to do—and what coach Sean McVay specifically wants to do—is sit down with Gurley before any decision was made," Rapoport said Thursday on "NFL NOW." "So that's probably going to happen before they decide how are they going to proceed with someone who at times has been the best running back in the NFL.

"Obviously this is not a simple decision. Cutting him just to save cash would be something that, while theoretically possible, cap-wise would be extremely difficult, more than $10M in a salary-cap hit just for releasing him and if they did it before June 1 it would be astronomical."

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, if the team cuts Gurley outright right now, the Georgia product would count $20.15 million in dead money.

Rapoport notes that a trade is possible, and that a decision is likely going to be made before the middle of March, when Gurley's $7 million roster bonus is due.

Gurley is coming off career-lows in rushing yards (857) and attempts (223). He scored just 12 rushing touchdowns, compared to 17 in 2018. The former No. 10 pick in the 2015 NFL draft also only added 207 receiving yards, far fewer than the 580 and 788 yards he had in 2018 and 2017 respectively.

He entered the season with lingering questions regarding the health of his left knee, and despite being limited at times as precautionary measure, the Rams presumably enter next season with similar health concerns.