The XFL begins Week 2 of the season with a matchup between the Tampa Bay Vipers and Seattle Dragons, both of whom lost to begin the season. Who will come out on top and come away with its first win on Saturday?

How to Watch:

When: Saturday, Feb. 15

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

While Tampa Bay started its game against the New York Guardians with a promising opening drive, quarterback Aaron Murray was intercepted in the end zone. The Vipers went on to lose, 23-3. Murray was sacked three times and completed less than half of his passes. The Vipers were able to complete 47 percent of their third-down conversions and had four trips to the red zone, but they could not put together a successful drive and had three turnovers. Many learned for the first time about the hard-hitting Vipers defense, which played aggressively throughout the game. If it can eliminate frustrating penalties going forward, it'll be a force to be reckoned with.

Seattle was able to put up more points than Tampa Bay, but the team still took a 31-19 loss to the DC Defenders. Quarterback Brandon Silvers went 21-for-40 with 217 yards passing and three touchdowns, but he did have two interceptions. Kenneth Farrow and Ja’Quan Gardner split time at running back, combining for 97 yards on 16 carries. Wide receiver Austin Proehl had five catches for 88 yards and found the end zone twice, including a 57-yard catch-and-run.