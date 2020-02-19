The Washington Redskins have exercised running back Adrian Peterson's 2020 club option, the team announced. This is the second year of a two-year contract that he signed last summer.

"Adrian Peterson is the epitome of what it means to be a pro in this league," Ron Rivera said in a release. "Adrian's leadership and passion towards the game of football will set an example of what is expected of the players in this program moving forward."

Peterson finished last season as the team's leader with 898 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

Peterson will turn 35 on March 21. He is entering his 14th NFL season. he spent the first 10 years of his career with the Minnesota Vikings before brief stays with the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints.

The Redskins finished last season 3–13.