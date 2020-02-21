Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy withdrew his name from consideration for the head coach vacancy at Colorado on Thursday, according to 9News' Mike Klis.

Bieniemy was a star running back at Colorado from 1987-90. He tallied 41 rushing touchdowns in four seasons with the Buffaloes, rushing for 1,628 yards in his senior season. Bieniemy is Colorado's all-time leader in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns.

But the ties to Boulder were ultimately not enough to lure Bieniemy away from the Chiefs. Bieniemy has been Kansas City's offensive coordinator for each of the last two seasons, and he's worked with the Chiefs since 2013. The 50-year-old previously spent five years as Kansas City's running back coach prior to being promoted to offensive coordinator.

The Buffaloes are still in the midst of searching for a new head coach after Mel Tucker left the program for Michigan State on Feb. 12. Former Wisconsin head coach Bret Bielema is a candidate to replace Tucker, per Klis.

Colorado has just one winning season in the last 14 years. The program has now won a bowl game since the 2004 Houston Bowl, when the Buffaloes were a member of the Big 12.

