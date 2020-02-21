The Redskins believe there is a "strong chance," offensive tackle Trent Williams returns to the team in 2020, according to The Washington Post's Les Carpenter and Mark Maske.

Williams held out through the 2019 offseason and the first half of the regular season due to a dispute with Washington's medical staff. The Oklahoma product returned to the team prior to the Oct. 29 trade deadline, but did not play single snap last season.

Washington hopes a new coaching staff will help lure Williams back to the Redskins. New head coach Ron Rivera is "intent on convincing Williams to rejoin the team," per Carpenter and Maske.

Williams is a seven-time Pro Bowler in nine NFL seasons. He was selected with the No. 4 pick in the 2010 NFL Draft. 2020 marks the final year of his five-year, $68 million contract.

The Redskins finished 2019 last in the NFC East at 3–13. They have not won a playoff game since 2005.

