During a live Q&A with Tom Brady on Instagram on Wednesday, UFC president Dana White implored the 42-year-old free agent quarterback to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders.

“First of all, I’m a Boston guy through and through,” White said. “I want you to go with the Patriots. But let me make my last pitch. Las Vegas would love to have you here with the Raiders.”

White went on to praise the Raiders’ new facilities—including a $1.8 billion stadium just off the Las Vegas Strip that is due to open in August—along with the other assorted amenities of living in Vegas.

“It’s a 45-minute flight from L.A.,” White said. “Your kids and your wife could live there and fly back. We want you to come to the Raiders.”

Brady responded to White’s more than 30-second monologue with, “I love you,” before elaborating with a non-committal retort.

“Thanks man, it’s been a lot of patience for me and obviously being where I’ve been for 20 years,” Brady said. “It’s been an amazing experience. I don’t know what the future holds right now. I’m just trying to be patient through this process—it’s my first time going through it.”

Brady has reportedly been courted by at least a quarter of the league’s teams, including the Raiders and Buccaneers. Other teams rumored to be suitors if he leaves New England are the Chargers, 49ers and Titans.