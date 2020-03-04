Joe Burrow said he doesn't appreciate comparisons to Tom Brady during an interview on NFL Network.

"Please don't compare me to the best player of all time," Burrow said. "Let me do my own thing. Don't do that to me, please."

The initial comparison was posed by NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah last week, who said that "when you watch these guys side by side, Tom Brady mechanically, watch what you see from Brady and tell me this does not look identically the same from Joe Burrow. It is eerie."

NFL Network's Colleen Wolfe and Andrew Hawkins asked Burrow about that analysis on Tuesday.

After Burrow's reticence, the hosts reassured him that the comparison was a compliment. The Heisman Trophy winner responded, "It is, but it's Tom Brady."

The Bengals are likely to draft Burrow with the No. 1 pick in April after he threw for a collegiate record 5,671 yards with 60 touchdowns and just six interceptions in his final season at LSU. The 23-year-old took home the national championship and solidified himself as one of the greatest college quarterbacks of all-time.

Cincinnati has not won a playoff game since 1990 and has lost its last seven appearances in the AFC Wild Card game.