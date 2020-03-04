Titans Foundation Donates $1 Million in Tornado Relief Efforts

The Tennessee Titans Foundation and owner Amy Adams Strunk are donating $1 million to The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee to aid in the relief effort after Tuesday's tornado, the team announced Wednesday.

The NFL Foundation will also make a $250,000 donation to the CFMT and work with local schools to assess needs for football specific repairs.

"We are so encouraged about the amount of charity people have shown in the aftermath of Monday night's tragedy," Strunk told the team's website. "As leaders in the community, we want to lend our help to this cause of healing and rebuilding. Together we will help our neighbors through this long and difficult process. We are hopeful that others will join us in supporting this effort any way they can."

The EF-3 tornado rummaged through the Nashville area on Tuesday, killing at least 24 people across the state, including two in the city itself.

The various twisters destroyed more than 140 buildings. The state's governor declared an emergency and sent the National Guard to help with search-and-rescue efforts.

"Everyone in this community and throughout Tennessee should be eternally grateful to the Tennessee Titans for their tremendous efforts in helping the victims of the tornadoes," Ellen Lehman, president of CFMT, said. "This is an extraordinary gift toward our ability to respond and restore the damage caused by these disastrous storms."