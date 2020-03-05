2020 NFL Visionary Quarterback Free Agency Tracker

Dr. Roto discusses which signal callers could end up playing for new franchises in 2020 after free agency.

Here are my latest thoughts as to where certain quarterbacks will end up in the free agency carousel:

Carolina Panthers: Cam Newton

I thought the Panthers were looking to move on from Newton, but new Head Coach Matt Rhule seems to be happy with the way he has recovered from injury.

Chicago Bears: Mitch Trubisky

Although I expect Trubisky to remain in Chicago, I do expect the Bears to bring in a viable alternative and make an early switch, much like the Titans did last season. Andy Dalton makes the most sense.

Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow

Burrow will absolutely be the first pick of the draft.

Cleveland Browns: Baker Mayfield

Expect Case Keenum to land here as a free agent backup to give Mayfield a steady veteran influence.

Dallas Cowboys: Dak Prescott

I foresee him playing under the franchise tag until Dallas decides whether he is worth $35 million per season.

Denver Broncos: Drew Lock

Joe Flacco will be gone. I can see Marcus Mariota landing here as a backup.

Detroit Lions: Matthew Stafford

There are some people who think the Lions will trade down. I think they keep the third pick and select Tua Tagovailoa. They will groom the rookie as Stafford’s backup.

Indianapolis Colts: Philip Rivers

His history with Frank Reich makes too much sense, plus he moved his family back to the East coast so he could be closer to them. Jacoby Brissett should stick around for one more season as the backup.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Gardner Minshew III

Nick Foles will either be shipped out of town or more likely, cut.

Los Angeles Chargers: Tyrod Taylor

Look for Taylor to start the year as the quarterback after the Chargers take another QB with the sixth overall pick in the draft (possibly Justin Herbert or Jordan Love). Expect Taylor to start for the first 8-10 weeks before ceding to the rookie.

Las Vegas Raiders: Jameis Winston

Winston will make Chucky go crazy at times, but the Raiders are dying to have a deep passing attack and Winston is just the person to provide it.

Miami Dolphins: Ryan Fitzpatrick

Fitzpatrick keeps the job for now as Miami does everything in its power to move up to the No. 3 spot in the draft to select Tua Tagovailoa. If the Lions keep the pick and select the product out of Alabama, look for the Dolphins to select Justin Herbert.

New England Patriots: Ryan Tannehill

Tannehill more than showed that he is worth a big contract. If Brady goes to Tennessee, Tannehill can run Belichick’s offense.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Ben Roethlisberger

Although I expect Big Ben to remain in Pittsburgh, don't be surprised if the Steelers sign a solid backup such as Derek Carr.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Teddy Bridgewater

Bruce Arians can’t live with Winston’s poor decision making. Bridgewater doesn’t have the rocket arm that Winston does, but he doesn’t throw many interceptions either.

Tennessee Titans: Tom Brady

Brady wants to win another Super Bowl and the Titans have the team that can get him there. Brady likes and respects Titans coach Mike Vrabel, and having RB Derrick Henry around gives Brady the running game he needs to be effective. The Titans want to sign Tannehill, but passing on the GOAT would be impossible.