The Steelers will face the Cowboys in the annual Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 6, the NFL announced Tuesday.

Both teams will feature prominently during the entire Hall of Fame weekend. Two days after the game, at the induction ceremony for the modern-era players and coaches, the Hall of Fame will enshrine former Steelers safety Troy Polamalu and coach Bill Cowher, along with former Cowboys coach Jimmie Johnson.

A second ceremony honoring 10 senior players will take place on Sept. 18 in the Centennial Celebration, with former Cowboys safety Cliff Harris and Steelers safety Donnie Shell set to be inducted.

Each team is 3-3 in previous Hall of Fame Game appearances, though they've never faced each other. The Cowboys' last appearance came in 2017, while the Steelers last played in 2015.

Both teams missed the playoffs in 2019 after finishing 8–8.