NFL players who have voted on a proposed CBA will not be allowed to change their votes, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano and Cameron Wolfe. The league also agreed to extend the franchise tag deadline to 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 16.

NFL player representatives extended the deadline to consider and vote on the proposal to 11:59 p.m. ET on Saturday. The previous deadline was 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday. The proposed CBA is detailed in 456 pages and has been discussed in union meetings.

Several players asked whether they could change their votes but were unsuccessful.

Under the proposed CBA, the regular season would expand to 17 games and the players' portion of the league's revenue split would increase from 47% to 48.5%. Most rules could take effect for the upcoming season, but the 17th regular season game may not happen until 2021 at the earliest. The current CBA will expire after the 2020 season.

If the CBA is not approved, teams can use franchise and transition tags in 2020. The deadline for the franchise tags was changed so that teams would not have to use both tags and then rescind one, if the new CBA is passed.

NFL team owners have already approved the principal terms for a new 10-year CBA.

Several players have vocalized their opposition to the proposed deal including Aaron Rodgers, Richard Sherman and JJ Watt.