NFL players voted to approve the new proposed collective bargaining agreement, which signals 10 years of labor peace, increased revenue share for players, added benefits for former players, an expansion to a 17-game NFL regular season and more playoff teams.

The 10-day voting period closed at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday night. Owners voted to approve the new CBA on Feb. 20.

The NFL Players Association issued the following statement:

"NFL players have voted to approve ratification of a new collective bargaining agreement by a vote tally of 1,019 to 959. This comes after a long and democratic process in accordance with our constitution. An independent auditor received submitted ballots through a secure electronic platform, then verified, tallied and certified the results."

Players are expected to get a higher share of the league's revenue from 47% to 48% starting in 2021. The percentage can also increase slightly for 17-game regular seasons. The new CBA will allow for higher minimum salaries and benefits for retired players.

The new NFL playoff field expansion will add two teams (to 14 total teams) starting in the 2020 season.

The 17th regular season game could be added as early as 2021.

The deal was opposed by several top stars like J.J. Watt and Aaron Rodgers.