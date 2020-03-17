The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to a deal with free agent tight end Jason Witten, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

ESPN's Todd Archer reported that Witten will sign a one-year deal worth up to $4.75 million.

Witten had played his entire 16-season career with the Cowboys, with a one-year break in 2018 when he served as the color commentator for ESPN's Monday Night Football.

The 11-time Pro Bowler caught 63 passes for 529 yards last season.

Besides his one-year hiatus, the durable, 6'6", 265-pound tight end hasn't missed a game since 2006 season.

The Raiders opened up the NFL's legal tampering period with three signings. Along with Witten, Las Vegas signed quarterback Marcus Mariota and linebacker Cory Littleton. Mariota will likely enter camp as the No. 2 quarterback behind Derek Carr.

The Raiders are scheduled to open the NFL's first season in Las Vegas in September at the brand new Allegiant Stadium, pending the status of the compounding COVID-19 pandemic that has disrupted the sports world.