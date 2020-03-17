Tom Brady made his intentions known in an Instagram post Tuesday morning: He will not be playing for the Patriots in 2020. As for the second part of his decision—where he will play—the answer is still unknown. Even the interested teams, widely understood to the Bucs and Chargers, don’t yet have any idea what he will do, and they’re not even sure they are his only suitors (some believe the Raiders, despite agreeing to a deal with Marcus Mariota to seemingly fill out their depth chart, may still be lurking).

But the one thing we do know is that the Patriots have a hole at starting QB for the first time in two decades. This has been a possibility since last August, when an adjustment to Brady’s contract bumped up his salary last season but also included two more years that automatically voided on the last day of the 2019 league year, thus making him a free agent for the first time in his 20-year career.

The Patriots traded Brady’s presumptive successor, Jimmy Garoppolo, to the 49ers in 2017. They got two more years, and one more Super Bowl, from Brady after that move … but, what now? Some of the QB dominos (Teddy Bridgewater to the Panthers to replace Cam Newton) are already starting to fall. Let’s examine the remaining options for New England:

Jarrett Stidham: The 23-year-old was drafted out of Auburn in the fourth round last year. He threw exactly four passes last season as Brady’s back-up. “Love you brother!” Stidham commented under Brady’s post announcing his departure. “Thank you for everything!” Brady, of course, was himself a little-hyped late-round pick when he took over for Drew Bledsoe, though little is yet known about Stidham’s aptitude for the job. Jim Nagy, the director of the Senior Bowl, where Stidham performed well last year, wrote on Twitter that Bill Belichick “stole Jarrett Stidham in 4 round. High-end natural arm talent. ... Also bright and mature.” Nagy added, “Talented enough to be Brady’s long-term successor.”

Andy Dalton: The nine-year starter is expected to be on the move with Cincinnati in position to draft Joe Burrow first overall. The Bengals could either trade or cut Dalton, who is under contract for one more year at $17.5 million, with no guaranteed money left. Dalton has a career completion rate of 62% and has thrown 204 TDs to 118 INTs. It wouldn’t be a flashy signing, but since when do the Patriots care about that? He could be a good fit if they are looking for an experienced QB to run their offense as a one-year stopgap or trial.

Jacoby Brissett: If the Colts move forward with Philip Rivers, could the Patriots bring back Brissett? New England traded its 2016 third-round pick to Indianapolis before the start of the 2017 season, two months before moving Garoppolo at the trade deadline. Brissett had an up-and-down season replacing Andrew Luck but would be a known commodity for the Patriots with knowledge of and experience in Josh McDaniels’s system. He played 2½ games as the starter for New England during Brady’s Deflategate suspension, after Garoppolo got hurt.

Cam Newton: Shortly after Brady declared his intentions, the Panthers announced they are seeking to trade the QB who led the team to Super Bowl 50, then the team reportedly agreed to terms with Bridgewater. Talent has not been the issue for Newton the last few seasons, but rather his health; in the last three years, Newton has had two shoulder surgeries and another operation this past December on the foot injury that ended his 2019 season. There would be a risk in trading for Newton while he is still rehabbing from that latest surgery, but if he can stay healthy, the 30-year-old is an intriguing option.

Derek Carr: A bit of a wild theory, but with some sources advising not to count the Raiders out of the Brady sweepstakes, let’s not rule this out either. Carr had career-highs last season in completion percentage and passing yards, but Jon Gruden’s wandering eye at the QB position is well-established. If the Raiders landed Brady as a darkhorse, they’d look to move Carr, who would be a very good option for New England.

Nick Foles: The Jaguars have said they will let Gardner Minshew and Foles compete for the starting job in 2020. But there has been plenty of speculation that the Jaguars prefer to move forward with last year's sixth-round pick as their starter, and thus could move the Super Bowl LII MVP in the Eagles’ defeat of New England. Foxboro Special?

Draft a QB: The Patriots have the No. 23 pick in this year’s draft, meaning they’d have to make a big jump to get Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert or Jordan Love, the presumed top passers in this year’s class after Burrow. Washington’s Jacob Eason could be available later in the first round, or another option is Alabama’s Jalen Hurts, who many talent evaluators think might go as high as the second round. Belichick’s history, of course, suggests that they will not use a high draft pick on a QB: In 25 drafts with the Browns and the Patriots, he has never selected a QB with a top-60 pick. (Garoppolo, taken with pick No. 62, was the highest, which shows how Belichick regarded him.) However, Belichick has also never had to replace Tom Brady.

• Question or comment? Email us at talkback@themmqb.com.