Sean Payton is looking for ways to pass the time like the rest of us during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Saints head coach had a little fun on Twitter on Sunday night showing off his favorite play calls after an Illinois football coach asked people to tweet their favorite all-purpose concepts out of empty formations.

Payton drew up a few of his favorites and even explained some of the terms used by his team.

The sports world has been shut down amid the pandemic, and the NFL mandated all teams to close their facilities. Nearly two weeks ago Payton tested positive for the coronavirus despite not having a cough or fever. He was cleared last week and said he was "doing well" while continuing to practice social distancing.

Payton has been active on Twitter to help pass the time at home and replied to quarterback Drew Brees's recent post about seeing a rattlesnake while walking his dogs.

"Let's find a different route. OK?" Payton joked.

We're glad to see Payton is staying in good spirits during this difficult time.

Analysis from Kyle Mosley of Saints News Network: I believe this a great way for Coach Payton to connect with the fans. Lately, he's becoming more open with the public, giving fans a glimpse into the mind of a coaching genius.