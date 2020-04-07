The Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers will star in the upcoming season of NFL Films and HBO's Hard Knocks, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The show depends on whether or not the NFL is able to hold training camp due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Rams and Chargers would be the first season in which two teams are featured on the show. The Rams were part of the show ahead of the 2016 season.

Schefter reports that the NFL was planning on announcing the teams for the show during the league's annual meeting but the meeting was canceled due to the pandemic.

Hard Knocks will be going into its 16th season. Last season, the show followed the Oakland Raiders.