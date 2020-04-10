NFL Competition Committee Proposes Rule Change That Would Eliminate Clock Trick Used By Titans in Postseason

One of the key moments in the Titans' upset Wild Card weekend victory over the Patriots last postseason came late in the fourth quarter when Tennessee used what was considered a loophole in the NFL rulebook to burn nearly two minutes off the clock solely by taking various dead ball penalties.

Such clock-tricks might be going away next season, however.

On Friday, the NFL released the list of rule proposals that clubs will vote on during upcoming owners meetings.

One of the proposals that will be discussed is "to amend Rule 4, Section 3, Article 2, to prevent teams from manipulating the game clock by committing multiple dead-ball fouls while the clock is running."

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick appeared to bring the trick to the forefront of football viewers' minds earlier in the 2019-20 season when he employed it against the Jets in a blowout win.

"It was just the way the rules are set up," Belichick said in October. "We were able to run quite a bit of time off the clock without really having to do anything. It's a loophole that probably will be closed, and probably should be closed, but right now it's open."

To close the loophole, all proposals must be approved by 75 percent (24) of the owners.

Among other rule proposals that will be voted on, include restoring preseason and regular season overtime to 15 minutes, to expand defenseless player protection on a kickoff or punt and to provide a potential alternative to the onside kick.