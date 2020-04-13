The NFL draft will look a little different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The draft was originally scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, but the league adjusted its plans and will hold the event remotely amid the virus outbreak.

The draft telecasts will instead be held at ESPN's studio in Bristol, Conn., and a limited number of hosts will adhere to social distancing guidelines at the network. Other draft analysts will contribute to the broadcasts remotely, and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will announce draft picks from his home. Personnel from each NFL team will conduct the draft from their homes as well.

Despite the change to its broadcasting format, the draft will still take place over three days (April 23-25) on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network. ESPN and the NFL Network will offer a singular presentation on both channels. ABC will air its own distinctive telecasts for rounds 1-3 and simulcast ESPN and NFL Network's presentations of rounds 4-7.

The NFL draft will also include a "Draft-A-Thon" to acknowledge the efforts of healthcare workers and first responders who are working to combat the pandemic. The special feature will help raise funds for six national nonprofit groups and their COVID-19 relief efforts.

Check Out the Full NFL Draft Schedule Below:

Round 1: Thursday, April 23 (8-11:30 p.m. ET) on ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Rounds 2-3: Friday, April April 24 (7-11:30 p.m. ET) on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 25 (Noon-7 p.m. ET) on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network

Live Stream: You can stream the draft on WatchESPN or NFL.com.