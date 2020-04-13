Former Seahawks quarterback Tarvaris Jackson died in a Sunday night car accident in Alabama, a Tennessee State spokesperson told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Jackson, 36, was the quarterbacks coach for Tennessee State.

Jackson played 10 seasons in the NFL with the Vikings, Bills and Seahawks. He started 34 games and threw for 39 touchdowns and 7,263 yards in his career.

A second-round draft pick in 2006 out of Alabama State, Jackson started 12 games for Minnesota in 2007 and led the team to an 8–4 record. He started 14 games for the Seahawks in 2011, throwing for 3,091 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Jackson earned a Super Bowl ring as Russell Wilson's backup in Seattle during the 2013 season. He played his last NFL season in 2015.

He coached at the high school level in Alabama before joining Alabama State's staff in 2018 as a graduate assistant.