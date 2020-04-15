The 2020 NFL Draft is just over a week away, and the rumor mill is staying quite active ahead of the first round on April 23.

Joe Burrow is a near-lock to be selected by the Bengals with the No. 1 pick, but there could be multiple trades within the top five picks. Will a team trade up for Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert? Is a mystery team eyeing a top-ten talent? Stay up to date with all the latest NFL news and rumors below:

• Bengals running back Joe Mixon is "prepared for a holdout," if he is not signed to a long-term contract. (Paul Dehner Jr., The Athletic)

• The Falcons are likely to move up from their No. 16 spot in the first round of the draft. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• The Patriots will "take a quarterback probably with a premium pick." (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• Kenny Stills could be the "odd man out," in the Texans wide receiver depth chart. (Aaron Reiss, The Athletic)

• The Patriots and Cowboys have shown interest in Alabama edge rusher Terrell Lewis. (Aaron Wilson, Houston Chronicle)